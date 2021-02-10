CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois Department of Human Services employee has been arrested and charged with violently abusing a resident at a long-term care facility in Waukegan.
Brandy Johnson, 42, of Beach Park, was charged with aggravated battery and abuse of a long-term facility resident following an investigation by the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation.
State Police said Johnson worked as a medical health technician at the Ann Kiley Developmental Center. The IDHS called State Police there back on Dec. 16 following allegations of the physical abuse of a resident by Johnson, state police said.
It was alleged that Johnson grabbed a resident and abused her during an altercation. A physical exam revealed a bruise on the victim's body, state police said.
Johnson was taken into custody and was at the Lake County Jail on Wednesday awaiting a bond hearing.