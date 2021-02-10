CHICAGO (CBS) — The Department of Streets and Sanitation has dispatched 211 salt spreaders and snow plows for the evening commute with lake-effect snow falling in the Chicago area.
They will focus on clearing ice and snow from major streets and Lake Shore Drive.RELATED: Fraternal Order Of Police President John Catanzara Served With Administrative Misconduct Charges
Lake-effect snow is expected to persist on and off through the evening, which could make for slick road conditions.RELATED: State Senators Grill IDES Officials About Ongoing Unemployment Issues
To follow the snow plows in real time, go to www.chicagoshovels.org.
Light snow showers will come to an end late Wednesday, leaving cloudy and cold conditions for the evening.MORE: 'Extremely Relieved He's Going Back': CPS Students Return To The Classroom Thursday
The low for Wednesday night is 3, with wind chills dropping to -10.