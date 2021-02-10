CHICAGO (CBS)– Friendship February is all about using acts of kindness to combat isolation and loneliness during the pandemic.
It’s run by a group of middle schoolers with The Nora Project. The non profit works to normalize the differences of disabilities.RELATED: CTU, CPS Reach Agreement On Return To In-Person Learning
“There’s still broadly a misconception that disability is a tragedy and it’s a medical issue that needs to be treated and dealt with as opposed to a form of diversity that should be celebrated an understood,” Lauren Schrero, The Nora Project co-founder and executive director, said.
The Nora Project develops school curriculum connecting students with disabilities with their classmates, while teaching empathy.RELATED: Vaccination Clinic Expanding To DuPage County Fairgrounds
Throughout the month of February, anyone can join in by committing to doing specific, socially distant, acts of kindness. You can also pledge money for each act of kindness completed by someone else.
Some of the money raised goes to The Nora Project’s 50 partner schools.
“We’re going to provide them each with a grant to make inclusion improvements in their school,” Schrero said. “So, whether that’s adding ramps or playground equipment or new books in the library that feature disabled character or are written by authors with disabilities.”MORE: 2 Dead, 1 Injured After Car Flips Over, Strikes Light Pole On Dan Ryan Expressway Near 63rd Street
You can sign up to be do acts of kindness or donate here on The Nora Project website.