CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenagers have been charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Police said a 48-year-old man was sitting in his parked car on the 1900 block of North LaCrosse Avenue at about 8:35 p.m., when two teens walked up, and one of them pulled out a gun and told him to get out of the vehicle.

The victim complied, and the teens jumped in his silver 2005 Mazda sedan and fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

A short time later, officers on patrol spotted the stolen vehicle and pulled it over on the 2000 block of North Leamington Avenue. The two teenagers got out of the car and ran away.

Following a brief foot chase, the teens were arrested on the 2000 block of North Leclaire Avenue.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and unlawful use of a weapon. A 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Both teens were due to appear in Juvenile Court on Wednesday.

About two hours after the carjacking in Belmont Cragin, another was reported in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

Police said a 62-year-old man was sitting inside his parked 2014 Toyota Highlander when two people pulled up alongside him in a sedan, got out of the car holding handguns, and ordered him to get out of the SUV.

The victim complied, and one of the carjackers got into his Toyota and fled the scene. The other carjacker followed in the sedan they arrived in. The victim was not injured.

Six weeks into 2021, Chicago has already seen more than 220 carjackings – compared with just over 70 at this time last year.