CHICAGO (CBS) — The northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway were shut down Wednesday afternoon near Sibley Boulevard, after two people were wounded in a shooting on the expressway.
Illinois State Police said, around 10:15 a.m., troopers responded to a shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near the Steel Bridge. Two people who were shot at that location were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Police shut down the two right lanes at 10:35 a.m., and by 12:05 p.m., all northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway were closed at Sibley Boulevard.
No further information was immediately available.