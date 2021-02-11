CHICAGO (CBS)– If you’re still struggling to land a job, you’re not alone.
CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice for your job search.
This week our career coach is helping improve your interview skills.
"I recommend that you research the company on LinkedIn to learn about some of their initiatives that they're posting about," Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said. "Also do a Google search and click the news tab to see what's in the news about the company and also on LinkedIn you can research the people you'll research the people you'll be interviewing with."
Alves recommends practicing interview questions out loud. Practice speaking in short, 30-second sound bites so you don’t ramble. The interviewer can ask for details if they want it.
Also, make sure to practice projecting your voice and positivity.MORE: Youngest CPS Students And Their Teachers Return To Classrooms Thursday
“It’s your responsibility as a candidate to bring that energy so when you go to every interview, I want you to think about being positive and engaged and enthused about the opportunity at hand. it will go a long way,” Alves said.