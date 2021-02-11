DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago News, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lakeside snow showers are still happening Thursday afternoon.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, snow over Iowa will head towards the Chicago area later Thursday evening.

RELATED: Judge Won't Issue Arrest Warrant Or Increase Bail For Kyle Rittenhouse For Failing To Notify Court Of New Address

(Credit: CBS)

Best energy with this disturbance leaning into Wisconsin.

(Credit: CBS)

As the snow from Iowa moves in, the Chicago area could end up with 1 to 2 inches through the evening. A reinforcing shot of Polar air moves in for Valentine’s Day.

RELATED: Vincent Richardson, Who Fooled CPD And Worked Full-Duty Shift When He Was 14, Has Been Charged With Impersonating Police Officer Again

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Snow showers. Low 9.

FRIDAY: More snow showers. High 16.

SATURDAY: Snow showers continue. High 12.

MORE: East Chicago Police Detective Out Of ICU After Weekend Shooting

 

(Credit CBS)