CHICAGO (CBS) — Lakeside snow showers are still happening Thursday afternoon.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, snow over Iowa will head towards the Chicago area later Thursday evening.RELATED: Judge Won't Issue Arrest Warrant Or Increase Bail For Kyle Rittenhouse For Failing To Notify Court Of New Address
Best energy with this disturbance leaning into Wisconsin.
As the snow from Iowa moves in, the Chicago area could end up with 1 to 2 inches through the evening. A reinforcing shot of Polar air moves in for Valentine’s Day.RELATED: Vincent Richardson, Who Fooled CPD And Worked Full-Duty Shift When He Was 14, Has Been Charged With Impersonating Police Officer Again
TONIGHT: Snow showers. Low 9.
FRIDAY: More snow showers. High 16.
SATURDAY: Snow showers continue. High 12.MORE: East Chicago Police Detective Out Of ICU After Weekend Shooting