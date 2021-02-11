DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s new indoor dining plan starts Thursday.

Restaurants hoping for looser indoor dining restrictions just in time for Valentine’s Day are being let down by the fine print.

Bars and restaurants are now allowed to hold up to 50 people per room, as long as the capacity still remains at 25%.

This could mean big business for larger restaurants with more room, but smaller restaurants say they won’t see much of a difference.

The Chicago Restaurant Coalition was pushing to increase capacity to 50%  in time for Valentine’s Day.

They call this new plan “unfair.”

Once Chicago reaches a “moderate-risk” level, indoor capacity will increase to 40%.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff