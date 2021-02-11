CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s new indoor dining plan starts Thursday.
Restaurants hoping for looser indoor dining restrictions just in time for Valentine’s Day are being let down by the fine print.RELATED: Over 32,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Bars and restaurants are now allowed to hold up to 50 people per room, as long as the capacity still remains at 25%.
This could mean big business for larger restaurants with more room, but smaller restaurants say they won’t see much of a difference.RELATED: Celebrating Black History Makers: Homer Bryant Breaks Norms With 'Hiplet,' Bringing Together Hip Hop, Ballet
The Chicago Restaurant Coalition was pushing to increase capacity to 50% in time for Valentine’s Day.
They call this new plan “unfair.”MORE: Youngest CPS Students And Their Teachers Return To Classrooms Thursday
Once Chicago reaches a “moderate-risk” level, indoor capacity will increase to 40%.