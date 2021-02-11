MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — Cook County Sheriff’s police arrested a shooting suspect this week after they said he tried to escape on foot when his car was held up by a passing freight train.
On Wednesday, a man shot and wounded someone after leaving a BP gas station at 1001 Madison St. in Maywood, according to Maywood police.
A Cook County Sheriff’s police officer saw the shooting happen, and pursued the suspect as he fled north on 1st Avenue in a car, police said.
But the fleeing suspect's progress was hampered when a freight train went by and stopped traffic. The suspect bailed from the car and tried to jump through the train cars as the freight train passed, police said.
But the suspect was apprehended by Sheriff’s police as soon as he crossed the tracks, police said.
The victim was taken to Loyola University Hospital in Maywood in critical condition, police said.
Maywood police detectives were investigating Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Maywood Police Department Investigations Unit at (708) 450-4471 ex. 4307. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also call the MAP Tip Line at (708) 450-1787.