CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Transit Authority Brown Line trains were halted at the Chicago Avenue stop for some time Thursday evening after a man got stuck while trying to get off a train.
The man was stepping off the train at the Chicago/Franklin stop, and he missed the platform, the Fire Department said. His foot and leg got stuck between the platform and the train car.
The man's cries for help sent a flurry of first responders to the scene. He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after he was freed.
Meanwhile, power was shut down at Chicago/Franklin for the injured passenger for some time. Service had returned to normal by 9:24 p.m.
The issue comes not long after significant delays were reported on the Loop ‘L’ lines due to a sick customer.