CHICAGO (CBS) — Debating the fairness of the state’s $580 million Business Interruption Grant program.
It's designed to help small businesses struggling in the pandemic. The question on the table: Is that money getting to those who need it most?
A spokesperson told a state committee many small business owners feel let down.
"Small business owners would like a seat at the table," said Elliot Richardson of the Small Business Advisory Council. "What I can tell you is that I've heard countless stories, you have heard countless stories, from folks who applied for Business Interruption Grants, and they were not provided. Because only 20% of the folks that applied actually got the grants."
The program was developed last spring by Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly.
$290 million went to child care providers and $290 million to other small businesses.
Grantees could use funding to help with capital expenses including payroll, rent and other operational costs. The state said nearly half the awards were made to small businesses in disadvantaged areas.
More than 80% of funds to businesses with one million dollars or less in annual revenues and 40% to businesses owned by people of color.