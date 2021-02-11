CHICAGO (CBS) — After closing again when the coronavirus pandemic worsened back in November, the Museum of Science and Industry announced Thursday that it will be reopening to the public next month.
The museum at 57th and Lake Shore drives will reopen on Sunday, March 7 with the exhibition “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” – which has been extended to run through Oct. 24. MSI members will get exclusive first access during member days on March 4-6.RELATED: COVID In Illinois: Hours Limited At 3 Coronavirus Vaccination Sites Due To Lack Of Vaccine
“We’re excited to invite everyone to safely explore science with us again, and are thrilled to offer an incredible experience as soon as we reopen our doors with ‘Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes,’” Chevy Humphrey, president and chief executive officer of the MSI, said in a news release. “Keeping the exhibition at MSI for a longer time offers even more opportunities for guests to plan their visit when they feel ready.”RELATED: Vincent Richardson, Who Fooled CPD And Worked Full-Duty Shift When He Was 14, Has Been Charged With Impersonating Police Officer Again
The Marvel exhibit celebrates the more than 80 years of the Marvel Universe and features more than 300 artifacts – including costumes, props, and original art.
The MSI will be open Wednesdays through Sundays and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Guests will need to get a timed-entry ticket in advance at the museum website, and it will be delivered by email for no-contract entry by scanning on mobile phones.MORE: Third Stimulus Check: How Much Could Your Next Relief Payment Be?
Masks and social distancing are required at the museum.