CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people died and two were seriously injured in a crash on the Stevenson Expressway.
Police said a car fell off the expressway and landed on the street below and hit a light tower, near Ashland Avenue.
Crews are investigating a fatal accident from early this morning. A vehicle with 4 people in it came off of Inbound I-55 near Ashland & fell below onto Archer just west of Ashland. 2 people died and the other 2 were transported in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. pic.twitter.com/EhmSq0xBBH
— Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) February 12, 2021
The lights are out on the Stevenson Expressway in both directions between Ashland Avenue and the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Police confirmed there were four people ing the car at the time of the incident. Two did not survive and two are in serious condition.
Two northbound lanes of the expressway are blocked off as police investigate.