By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people died and two were seriously injured in a crash on the Stevenson Expressway.

Police said a car fell off the expressway and landed on the street below and hit a light tower, near Ashland Avenue.

The lights are out on the Stevenson Expressway in both directions between Ashland Avenue and the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Police confirmed there were four people ing the car at the time of the incident. Two did not survive and two are in serious condition.

Two northbound lanes of the expressway are blocked off as police investigate.

