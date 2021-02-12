Man Struck And Killed By City Salt Truck On South SideThe salt truck was backing up in a parking lot near 53rd and LaSalle streets around 8:30 p.m., when it ran over 57-year-old Yulelander Seals, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Three Arrested In Naperville, Tied To Two Armed Carjackings In ChicagoNaperville police said officers spotted a vehicle parked in a lot on the 1400 block of Fairway Drive on Thursday and determined it had been stolen during an armed carjacking in Chicago.

Chicago Weather: Another Round Of Light Snow, Below Zero Wind ChillsMore cold temps and fluffy snow will be moving into the Chicago area, with higher lake effect accumulation in parts of Northwest Indiana likely.

Vincent Richardson, Who Fooled CPD And Worked Full-Duty Shift When He Was 14, Has Been Charged With Impersonating Police Officer AgainA man has been arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer – in a pattern that goes back a dozen years until he was just 14 years old.