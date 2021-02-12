CHICAGO (CBS)– Bond was denied for a DeKalb man accused of shooting an innocent man during his dinner break from work.
Ahmad Steele, 34, of DeKalb, was charged with one count of attempt murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. Steele appeared in court Friday morning.
According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney, on Jan. 28 officers responded to Mapei Corporation, at 530 Industrial Dr. in West Chicago, for a report of a man with a face injury.
Officers later found the victim with gunshot wound to his face.
Police determined the victim had been sitting in parked vehicle during his dinner break from Mapei Corporation when an SUV entered the parking lot and parked several spaces away.
“It is alleged that the driver of the SUV, later identified as Steele, left his vehicle and walked toward the victim’s vehicle carrying a shotgun,” officials said in a written release. “It is alleged that Steele approached the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle, raised the shotgun and fired into the vehicle, shooting the victim, whom he did not know, in the face.”
Officials reported the shooter then fired shots a second time before driving away. The victim was critically injured.
On Feb. 6, Naperville Police Department officers stopped Steele while driving on IL Route 59 and Ogden Avenue. Police said Steele was driving on a revoked driver's license and taken into custody.
Steele’s is expected back in court on March 8.