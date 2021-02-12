CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be another cold day with snow chances lingering.
Friday's high temperature will be near 16 degrees with a few snow showers possible.
A better chance for snow continues on Saturday. An inch or two of accumulation is expected.
Temperatures will be very cold gain this weekend, but could finally emerge from the deep freeze by the end of next week.