Former Bear Matt Forte's Foundation Launching $3 Million Program To Help Black Entrepreneurs In Underserved Chicago CommunitiesMatt Forte, who played eight of his 10 years in the NFL with the Bears, still makes his home in Chicago - and he's doing work to make an impact off the field here as well.

Blue Jackets Score 4 Goals In Third Period, Blackhawks LoseBoone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, Michael Del Zotto, and Kevin Stenlund scored during a wild third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets stopped Chicago's three-game win streak with a victory over the Blackhawks on Thursday night.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview Show Airing On CBS Saturday, February 13One month out from Selection Sunday, CBS will host a Bracket Preview show breaking down the top 16 teams in the country as things stand right now.

LaVine Scores Season-High 46, Bulls Hit 25 3-Pointers As They Beat PelicansZach LaVine scored a season-high 46 points, hitting nine of Chicago's franchise-record 25 3-pointers, and the Bulls cooled off the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night.

Bears Hire Mike Pettine As Senior Defensive AssistantThe Bears have hired Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant to work under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

Indiana Hands Northwestern 10th Straight Loss In 2OTIndiana beat Northwestern in double overtime on Wednesday night for the Wildcats' 10th straight loss.