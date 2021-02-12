CHICAGO (CBS)– Starting Friday, the IRS will accept tax returns from 2020, and they say it’s important you pick the right person to help you prepare your taxes.
Some things the IRS says to look for:
- Find someone available year-round, just in case questions come up after you first file.
- Ask for their “preparer tax ID number.” These are required for professionals who get paid for their services.
- Never sign an incomplete return.
- Always make sure that if you’re getting a refund, it’s coming to you and not your preparer.