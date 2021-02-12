CHICAGO (CBS) — Long distance relationships can be tough, even tougher in a pandemic. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, CBS 2 talked to one couple that’s making it work from 4,000 miles apart – Bourbonnais to London.

Jason Ward and Deborah Lomax told Morning Insider Tim McNicholas their love knows no bounds.

A year and a half ago, Ward flew from Chicago to England; before he or Lomax had ever heard the phrase “social distancing.”

“We just kind of bumped into each other, talked a little bit,” Ward said.

They hit it off, and a couple months later he returned. Then, in March 2020, they went to Las Vegas together. Then, well, you know what happened then.

“We didn’t realize that was the last weekend before everything was shut down. We didn’t know why everybody was wearing masks, wearing gloves,” Ward said.

“And then not knowing what was going to happen, when we were going to see each other again, if it was going to happen,” Lomax said.

They did see each other again, hundreds of times, mostly over Zoom dates. Sometimes they’ll play games or paint together. Jason will rush home to cook lunch while she cooks dinner. There is a six-hour time difference, after all.

“I promised Deborah I’m not going to let a pandemic ruin the love that I have for this woman,” Ward said.

With negative COVID tests and quarantining, Ward said he has been able to visit Lomax in England a few times.

Travel restrictions are tight right now, and the couple said they’re not sure when they’ll be able to see each other again.

So what does that mean for Valentine’s Day?

“I definitely will make some time for her. I’ve actually sent her some packages that I hope will be there by Valentine’s Day,” Ward said.

For them, the vaccine can’t roll out quickly enough.

“I am definitely coming back. There’s so much more we wan to do. There’s places we wanna go. We have too many plans,” Lomax said.

How many times have they seen each other in person since they first met?

“Was it four?” Ward said.

“I think it was six” Lomax said.

Either way, they have some catching up to do.

During Lomax’s one trip to the United States, she and Ward went straight to Vegas. So once it’s safer to travel, one of the things on her to-do list is to see Chicago with Ward.