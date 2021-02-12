CHICAGO (CBS) — A 57-year-old man was killed Thursday night when a Department of Streets and Sanitation salt truck backed over him in a parking lot on the South Side.
The salt truck was backing up in a parking lot near 53rd and LaSalle streets around 8:30 p.m., when it ran over 57-year-old Yulelander Seals, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
Seals, who lived in West Pullman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation confirmed Seals was an operating engineer for the department.
"We are currently conducting a full investigation into the incident. We send our deepest condolences to the family of our colleague who was a true public servant for over 25 years," Streets and Sanitation spokeswoman Cristina Villarreal said in a statement.
The Chicago Police Department Major Accidents Investigation Unit also was investigating.