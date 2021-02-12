CHICAGO (CBS) — Rose is the PAWS Pet of The Week.

She is a two-year-old dachshund shepherd mix who is hoping to be your valentine. Rose is sure to steal the hearts of her new family with her beautiful eyes and adorable ears.

Rose is a very smart pup who learns very quickly in training. Once she gets to know and trust her people, she is the cutest and sweetest pup who loves daytime naps and snuggles.

Like many other adorable cats and dogs, Rose is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago. Just click on the virtual adoption process on the PAWS Chicago website.

If you’re looking for that last minute Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetie? You can give a heartwarming and impactful gift to help homeless pets.

And you have the opportunity to name a PAWS dog or cat.

Cats: … hello? Is this thing on? 🎤

Us: 🥺 Right now, there are almost 250 cats and kittens in our care, and we could only interview five before their cuteness became too much. #PAWSChicago pic.twitter.com/ixIpcgIY0e — PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) February 12, 2021

Learn more about Valentine’s Day gifts, gift opportunities in honor your valentine at the PAWS Chicago website.