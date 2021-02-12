CHICAGO (CBS)– Starting Friday, pharmacies are going to start administering COVID-19 vaccines.
The federal government will start shipping the vaccines directly to pharmacies on Friday.
About a million doses are being sent to around 6,500 stores.The majority of them are going to CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, and Rite Aid stores.
These doses are separate from the allocations the government is sending to each state.
To get your shot, you still need to make an appointment.