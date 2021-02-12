CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 53-year-old man earlier this week in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, and the carjacking of a 36-year-old woman last week in Ukrainian Village.
Police said Taevon Abston was arrested shortly after midnight Wednesday on the 100 block of North Laramie Avenue, after officers spotted him getting into a vehicle that was stolen in a carjacking on Feb. 4.
At the time of that carjacking, police said a 36-year-old woman was sitting in her parked 2018 Toyota Rav 4, in the 2000 block of West Augusta Boulevard, when a man exited the passenger side of a Toyota Camry with a gun. The man demanded the woman get out of her car. She did and the offender fled the scene in her vehicle.
Police said, in addition to that carjacking, Abston has been charged in the shooting death of 53-year-old Guillermo Quiles, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue.
He is due to appear in court Friday afternoon on one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of attempted armed robbery, and two counts of armed robbery.
Police did not provide details on the robberies Abston was charged with.