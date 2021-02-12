CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were arrested in west suburban Naperville on Thursday, charged in connection with two carjackings in Chicago.
Naperville police said officers spotted a vehicle parked in a lot on the 1400 block of Fairway Drive on Thursday and determined it had been stolen during an armed carjacking in Chicago.
Officers conducted surveillance of the vehicle, and saw three men get in and start the car. That’s when police confronted the three men and arrested them.
A search of the men came up with two handguns, ammunition, drugs, and keys to another vehicle in the parking lot, which also had been stolen in an armed carjacking, police said.
All three men face multiple felony charges:
- Tommie Coleman, 18, of Hammond, Indiana, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor count of illegal possession of ammunition.
- Damien Plummer, 21, of Chicago, is charged with two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
- Karl Erwin Brown III, 20, of Hammond, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Police said Brown also had two active warrants for his arrest.
All three men were being held at the DuPage County Jail, awaiting a bond hearing, police said.