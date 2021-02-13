CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend is traditionally a big one for restaurants, especially when Valentine’s Day falls on a weekend. In Chicago pandemic rules allow 25% capacity or 50 people per room or floor. Some restaurants are just trying to make the best of the restrictions.
Sushi Suite 202 inside Chicago’s Hotel Lincoln is a quaint spot with only six seats at the counter. With the new rules, they can now use all of their seats. It’s definitely a romantic spot for a valentine.RELATED: Ed's Driveway: Subaru Crosstrek
The restaurant has only been open for a little more than a year. They are hopeful a unique fish menu and the easing of restrictions means their reservation board will be full again.
In Lincoln Square Essence of India has been serving customers for 16 years. The owner is keeping indoor dining closed for now and is thankful his loyal customers are ordering takeout until they feel it is safe to reopen.RELATED: COVID-19 Update: Indiana Public Health Officials Announce 1,275 New Cases, 33 Additional Deaths
Since the pandemic began the owner has been literally going the extra mile to keep COVID-19 away from staff by avoiding public transportation.
“We decided, I’ll personally go and pick them up from the individual home and drop them off after we close, so this way we survived almost 12 months now,” said owner Satya Das.MORE: Coronavirus In Illinois: 2,092 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 53 Deaths
It takes him an extra hour to hour and a half to drive eight staffers, but he said it is worth it, especially with the beautiful meals they create.