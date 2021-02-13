CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow and extreme cold are again in store for the Chicago area.
A wind chill warning has been issued for Saturday night in areas northwest of Chicago, including McHenry, DeKalb and Kane counties. Wind chills will reach -30 to -35.
A wind chill advisory has been issued for Saturday night for most other areas. Wind chills will reach -20 to -25.
Snow was falling Saturday morning across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. CBS 2’s Ed Curran expects the snow to total more than 3 inches by the time it’s done in Illinois at midday. Indiana snow is enhanced by winds coming down the lake. Porter and La Porte counties could see areas with 5 or 6 inch totals by Saturday night.
Wind chills were around -10 early Saturday morning, and will be -20 Saturday night and -23 early Sunday morning. If the area only hits 7 degrees on Sunday, it’ll be the coldest Valentine’s Day the Chicago area has ever experienced.
Forecast:
Saturday: Snow through midday with 3 inch totals. Winter Weather Advisory until evening for Porter and La Porte counties with 5 inch totals possible. High of 15.
Saturday night: Bitter cold. Low of -5. Wind chills to -35 inland. Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings.
Valentine’s Day: High of 7 above with wind chills as low as -23.