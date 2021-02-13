CHICAGO (CBS) — After the latest round of snow in Chicago, dangerous temperatures are on their way overnight, and tomorrow could end up the city’s coldest Valentine’s Day on record.
Snow will taper off this evening and temperatures will drop below zero by early tomorrow morning, reaching a low of about -6°.
A wind chill advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday, as it could feel as cold as -25° at times. There is also a wind chill warning for Kane, DeKalb, and McHenry counties, where the wind chill could fall as low as -35° overnight.
In those conditions, frostbite is possible on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
High temperatures on Sunday will reach only about 7°, which would be the coldest high on record for Feb. 14 in Chicago. The current record is 8°, set in 1943.
Skies remain mostly cloudy for Valentine’s Day, with scattered snow showers possible in the afternoon.
On Monday and Tuesday, highs reach the teens, with mostly cloudy skies and another chance of light snow Monday evening and Tuesday.
Highs finally warm to the 20’s by mid-week through the weekend, with increasing sunshine later in the week.