CHICAGO (CBS) — At least five people have been shot, one of them fatally, so far this weekend in Chicago.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, two men were sitting in a car parked at a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison Street in the Austin neighborhood, when someone shot both of them.
A 28-year-old man was shot several times and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 27-year-old man was shot in the arm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man got into an argument with another man on the 5800 block of South May Street in Englewood, when the other man shot him in the left thigh. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
At 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, a 28-year-old man was outside waiting for a friend on the 500 block of South California Avenue, when a sedan pulled up, and someone inside yelled "give me everything you got." The victim refused and back away, and the person in the car shot him in the left arm. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
At about 7:15 a.m. Saturday a 33-year-old man showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim told police he had been shot in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue in Humboldt Park. The victim was listed in good condition.