CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 2,092 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 53 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,160,523 cases, including 19,926 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 84,990 tests were reported to the state for a total of 17,106,909.
As of Friday night, 1,892 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 425 were in intensive care and 202 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 is 2.9%, according to IDPH.
Friday 79,704 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,384, the highest so far. The total number of vaccine doses allocated to or delivered to Illinois has now reached 2,570,575.