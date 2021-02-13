CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 1,275 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 33 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 647,657 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 11,722, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 427 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 3,043,854 people have been tested in the state, up from 3,036,554 on Friday. A total of 7,516,729 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 65 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of Saturday, 799,639 people in the state have received a first dose of vaccine, and 320,575 are fully vaccinated.