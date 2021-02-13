Cubs To Reunite With RHP Jake Arrieta On On One-Year DealArrieta rejoins a team with a new-look rotation after the Cubs traded Yu Darvish to San Diego in December and let Jon Lester depart for Washington in free agency.

Former Bear Matt Forte's Foundation Launching $3 Million Program To Help Black Entrepreneurs In Underserved Chicago CommunitiesMatt Forte, who played eight of his 10 years in the NFL with the Bears, still makes his home in Chicago - and he's doing work to make an impact off the field here as well.

Blue Jackets Score 4 Goals In Third Period, Blackhawks LoseBoone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, Michael Del Zotto, and Kevin Stenlund scored during a wild third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets stopped Chicago's three-game win streak with a victory over the Blackhawks on Thursday night.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview Show Airing On CBS Saturday, February 13One month out from Selection Sunday, CBS will host a Bracket Preview show breaking down the top 16 teams in the country as things stand right now.

LaVine Scores Season-High 46, Bulls Hit 25 3-Pointers As They Beat PelicansZach LaVine scored a season-high 46 points, hitting nine of Chicago's franchise-record 25 3-pointers, and the Bulls cooled off the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night.

Bears Hire Mike Pettine As Senior Defensive AssistantThe Bears have hired Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant to work under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.