CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction in the robbery of a Chase Bank branch in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood.
The robbery took place at 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at the branch located at 4145 W. Peterson Ave.
The robber had a handgun an dis described as a man with a dark brown complexion. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, of average build, and has deep set brown eyes. He is estimated to be in his late 20s or early 30s.
The robber is described as soft spoken and was last seen wearing a gray mask, gray scarf, gray hoodie, black gloves and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or (312)421-6700.