CHICAGO (CBS) — Huge plumes of smoke poured from a house that caught fire in Harvey around 5 Saturday night.
The harsh winter weather made it tougher for firefighters to do their jobs as they dug through snow to open a frozen hydrant near 151st and Wood.RELATED: Dermatologist Gives Tips To Avoid 'Maskne'
At least three people got out with whatever belongings they could grab.RELATED: Due To COVID-19, Ash Wednesday Ashes May Be Sprinkled Or Smeared With Cotton Swabs This Year
No one was injured, Harvey firefighters said. Two people were displaced due to the fire and will be staying with family.MORE: 1 Person In Critical Condition, 10 Displaced After Apartment Building Fire On South Sid
The cause of the fire is under investigation.