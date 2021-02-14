CHICAGO (CBS) — The show must go on – even in a pandemic.
The Kuumba Kids dance troupe in Oak Park has put on a performance drawing hundreds of residents every Black History Month for the past 15 years.
Kuumba means creativity in Swahili – and this year, the troupe did indeed have to get creative.
Due to COVID, the show this year is being held virtually. The kids even did all their rehearsals on Zoom.
On Sunday, they got together for the first time in person and recorded the show. It will be live-streamed Friday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m.
You can see it on the Kuumba Kids website and Facebook page, as well as the Oak Park Public Library YouTube channel.