CHICAGO (CBS) — Extremely cold temperatures and wind chills continue for the Chicago area.
A winter storm watch has been issued for Cook and Lake counties Sunday night through Tuesday morning. It will be a prolonged lake effect event with 4 to 8 inches of snow possible.
A wind chill warning has been issued for areas to the west of Chicago until noon Sunday. Wind chills will reach as low as 35 degrees below zero.
A wind chill advisory has been issued for the eastern half of the area until noon Sunday with wind chills as low as -25.
This could be the coldest Valentine’s Day ever for Chicago. The cold record is 8 degrees and the area is looking at 7 degrees for a high. A typical high temperature for the day is 35 degrees!
Scattered snow showers are possible, especially later in the day. After Sunday’s bitter cold, a slow warming trend will take place later in the week.
Forecast
Valentine’s Day: Wind chill warnings and advisories until noon. Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Bitter cold. HIGH: 7
Sunday night: LOW: 0.
Monday: Snow showers. HIGH 12