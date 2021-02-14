CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 11 people have been shot, four of them fatally, so far this weekend in Chicago.
The most recent fatal shooting happened at 11:18 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue in Chatham. A 27-year-old man was in a car when an assailant walked up and fired into the vehicle. The victim was taken to Jackson Park Hospital by someone else in the car, and he was pronounced dead there.
At 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue in North Austin, a 37-year-old man was found by police lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest after officers were called for shots fired. The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 1:37 a.m.
Around 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, police said officers responding to reports of shots fired found a gunshot victim lying on the ground in the 7600 block of South Loomis Boulevard. The victim had been shot in the face, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, two men were sitting in a car parked at a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison Street in the Austin neighborhood, when someone shot both of them. A 28-year-old man was shot several times and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 27-year-old man was shot in the arm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
In other shootings this weekend:
- Around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man got into an argument with another man on the 5800 block of South May Street in Englewood, when the other man shot him in the left thigh. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, a 28-year-old man was outside waiting for a friend on the 500 block of South California Avenue, when a sedan pulled up, and someone inside yelled “give me everything you got.” The victim refused and back away, and the person in the car shot him in the left arm. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At about 7:15 a.m. Saturday a 33-year-old man showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim told police he had been shot in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue in Humboldt Park. The victim was listed in good condition.
- Around 7:35 p.m. Saturday in Roseland, a 50-year-old man was shot in the left buttock while on the 300 block of East 105th Place. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. Police said the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.
- At 11:50 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man got into a quarrel with another man in the 7100 block of South Stony Island Avenue in South Shore. The second man took out a gun and shot the first man, and then ran off. The victim was shot once each in the left arm, left side, and lower left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 12:18 p.m. Sunday, a 44-year-old man was shot in the thigh in the 6600 block of South Lowe Avenue in Englewood. A quarrel led an assailant to fire on the victim, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.