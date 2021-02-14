CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 1,631 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including an additional 35 deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,162,154, including 19,961 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Sunday's numbers are the lowest for a day since early October, IDPH said.
In the last 24-hour period, a total of 64,949 tests were reported in the state, bringing the total to 17,171,858 since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Saturday night, 1,777 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 373 were in intensive care and 189 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13 is 3.0%.
Saturday 59,158 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the state. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,927 doses, which is the highest to date.
A total of 1,783,245 vaccines have been administered in the state as of Saturday at midnight, including 244,699 for longterm care facilities. The total number of vaccine doses delivered and allocated to Illinois is now 2,570,575.