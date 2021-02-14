CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 1,233 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 24 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 648,875 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 11,746, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 427 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 3,049,828 people have been tested in the state, up from 3,043,854 on Saturday. A total of 7,557,530 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 65 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of Sunday, 810,046 people in the state have received a first dose of vaccine, and 332,805 are fully vaccinated.