CHICAGO (CBS) — Have you noticed your face is breaking out now that you’re wearing a mask each day? You’re not alone.
Renata Block is a physician assistant specializing in dermatology. She says she has seen an uptick in patients suffering from the condition known as "maskne."
But there are things you can do to avoid it, including wearing disposable masks, avoiding makeup and using a moisturizer with ceramides, which will provide a good barrier between your skin and mask.
Also, clean your skin with a gentle cleanser each night to remove the oil and bacteria that accumulate throughout the day.
