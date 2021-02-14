CHICAGO (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic may have hit the travel industry hard, but Southwest Airlines is expanding.
On Sunday, the carrier started flights out of O'Hare International Airport.
Initial routes include Dallas, Baltimore, Phoenix, Denver, and Nashville.
A total of 16 flights a day will leave out of three gates at the International Terminal at O'Hare. Look for additional flights to Orlando net month.
Transportation experts said the move by Southwest might drive down airfares for travelers.
"Southwest is getting more bold going into these big hubs – taking their piece of the pie," said DePaul University transportation expert Joe Schwieterman, "and that's good for consumers – a little more price competition."
Southwest will still maintain its major hub out of Midway International Airport.