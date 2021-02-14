No. 22 Loyola Falls To Drake In OTTremell Murphy scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Drake rallied past No. 22 Loyola Chicago on Sunday.

DeBrincat Scores Game Winner In OT To Give Blackhawks 3-2 Win Over Blue JacketsDeBrincat got a bouncing pass from Patrick Kane in OT, tipped it into the air and then knocked it in off Joonas Korpisalo’s arm for his eighth goal of the season.

No. 22 Loyola Chicago Races Past Drake, 81-54

Cubs To Reunite With RHP Jake Arrieta On On One-Year DealArrieta rejoins a team with a new-look rotation after the Cubs traded Yu Darvish to San Diego in December and let Jon Lester depart for Washington in free agency.

Former Bear Matt Forte's Foundation Launching $3 Million Program To Help Black Entrepreneurs In Underserved Chicago CommunitiesMatt Forte, who played eight of his 10 years in the NFL with the Bears, still makes his home in Chicago - and he's doing work to make an impact off the field here as well.

Blue Jackets Score 4 Goals In Third Period, Blackhawks LoseBoone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, Michael Del Zotto, and Kevin Stenlund scored during a wild third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets stopped Chicago's three-game win streak with a victory over the Blackhawks on Thursday night.