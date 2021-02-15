OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) — Snow clobbered the Chicago area as a lake-effect pattern combined with a storm system that came in from the south on Monday evening.

In the southwest suburbs, there was a constant snow shower throughout the day and the same was expected throughout the night.

At the shopping center at 111th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn, plows were going to work in the parking lot. But the snow just kept covering everything they plowed.

While the snow was light and fluffy, it also ended up in piles and embankments upon being plowed. And people wanted to know – when do we get a break from this?

Yes, it’s winter, and Chicagoans are prepared for snowy days.

“It’s a reminder of what Chicago used to be like, you know, big storms all the time; winters that lasted,” said one man named Jeremy.

Still we are going on eight consecutive days with some form of snow falling – and this storm is expected to continue through Tuesday. Snow fatigue is setting in.

“No snow – like no snow at all. Like just one day like in between or something, you know?” a man named Jesus said. “It’s too much.”

The southwest suburbs are no exception. But we did find one brave soul semi-dressed for the weather. He had shorts on.

And some people are just fine with the snow.

“I mean, we had a break – over the last few years, it hasn’t been that bad,” one woman said.

One mom told Terry she had shoveled the snow three times during the storm. And she has a name so many love hearing.

“The name is Summer,” she said, “but I can’t bring you sunshine.”

Summer was out in the snow – not picking up essential items, but instead dropping off her son – an essential worker. That was at 6 p.m., and she was due back to pick him up at 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, pushing grocery carts is not so easy when the snow won’t let up. And the constant snow left so many to wonder about one important question – and not the question of when it will end.

Easter falls on April 4 this year. Do the people in that parking lot think we’re going to see snow then?

“Yes,” Jesus said. “How it’s looking, I’m pretty sure we are.”

“It’s not going to snow on easter, nope,” Summer said, conceding that is at least what she hopes for.

Memories of late-season snow aren’t so distant. In 2019, of course, Chicago was hit with two snowstorms in April – one on April 14, the other on April 27.

But for now, you’ll need to get the old shovel ready – because whatever happens on Easter, this snow will still be around on Tuesday.