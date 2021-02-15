CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Public Schools have canceled all in-person classes for Tuesday on account of a monstrous snowstorm.
Only pre-K and cluster programs are currently in person in school. On Tuesday, they will join all other grades and learn remotely.RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Heavy Lake-Effect Snow Combines With Snowstorm System; Totals Could Exceed 12 Inches In Spots
“Safety is our highest priority which is why we have decided to move all classes to remote instruction for tomorrow, February 16,” CPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Janice Jackson said in a news release. “The extreme weather conditions expected tonight and tomorrow could present a hazardous commute to families of pre-k and cluster program students who selected in-person learning, and in the interest of safety we are cancelling in-person classes. We expect in-person learning to resume on Wednesday and will keep families updated as additional information becomes available.”RELATED: Police Say Man Claimed To Have COVID, Coughed On Officer While Being Taken To Jail In Portage, Indiana
Only essential building staff such as administrators, engineers, custodians, security guards, and foodservice staff will be working in school buildings on Tuesday. Teachers and other staff will work remotely.
Grab-and-go meal distribution will continue Tuesday, but some sites may be impacted if staff have trouble with transportation. Families are urged to confirm their site is open by going to cps.edu/mealsites or calling (773) 553-KIDS on Tuesday.MORE: Pharmacies, Vaccination Sites Work To Keep COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments During Heavy Snow
This comes just five days after the Chicago Teachers Union voted to approve a plan for returning to in-person learning at CPS amid the coronavirus pandemic, and four days after pre-K and special education students returned after being sent home for remote learning for several days due to an impasse between CPS and the union.