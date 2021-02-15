CHICAGO (CBS) — A biphasic winter storm was clobbering the Chicago area Monday afternoon, and was not to let up anytime soon.
On Monday afternoon, bands of lake-effect snow were hitting parts of Cook County, with possible snowfall rates amounting to 2 inches per hour and visibility near zero at times. One plume was hovering over the Chicago-Evanston line to the north, another near the boundary between the southern end of Cook County and Northwest Indiana.
Meanwhile, snow from the system that has struck the southern states will be arriving by sunset. The major winter storm has already crippled much of the country and will bring accumulating snow across the area.
A Winter Storm Warning continues until noon Tuesday for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois, and until 9 a.m. Tuesday for DuPage, Will, Kendall, Grundy, and Kankakee counties, and all of Northwest Indiana.
The highest snow amounts – possibly in excess of a foot – are expected near the lakefront due to lake-enhanced snow bands. The lake-effect snow will continue through the night and through Tuesday morning, with those monstrous totals possible near the lake due to the storm system combining with the lake enhancement.
The highest accumulation is expected from sunset to sunrise.
The low for Monday night is 8. The high for Tuesday is 19, with lakeside snow showers, but partially sunny skies inland. On Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 21.