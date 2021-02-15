RealTime Weather36-Hour Snow Event Could Bring A Foot Or More For Some Areas
CHICAGO (CBS)– As heavy snow hits the Chicago area Monday, airlines already have canceled over 100 flights at O’Hare and Midway airports.

Chicago areas are under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday morning. The storm could bring as much as 8 to 12 inches of snow. Heaviest amounts of snow will be over the city and lakeshore, and then south and east of the city.

As of 9:15 a.m. Monday, 67 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and average delays are over 15 minutes.

At Midway Airport, 86 flights have been canceled and average delays are over 15 minutes.

This is a developing story.