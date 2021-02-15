CHICAGO (CBS)– As heavy snow hits the Chicago area Monday, airlines already have canceled over 100 flights at O’Hare and Midway airports.
Chicago areas are under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday morning. The storm could bring as much as 8 to 12 inches of snow. Heaviest amounts of snow will be over the city and lakeshore, and then south and east of the city.RELATED: Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Warning In Effect; Heavy Snowfall Bringing 8-12 Inches
As of 9:15 a.m. Monday, 67 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and average delays are over 15 minutes.RELATED: Chicago Weather: Warming Centers Staying Open Monday Amid Winter Storm
At Midway Airport, 86 flights have been canceled and average delays are over 15 minutes.MORE: Chicago Weather: Slick Road Conditions Amid Winter Storm; Fire Threats Continue As Cold Temps Linger
This is a developing story.