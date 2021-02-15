CHICAGO (CBS)– As the frigid cold lingers, there are places you can go to in Chicago right now to get warm.
The Garfield and King community centers are currently open through 5 p.m. Monday. Various public libraries, the Chicago Cultural Center and several park district locations will remain open as well.RELATED: Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Warning In Effect; Heavy Snowfall Bringing 8-12 Inches
Chicago police stations are always available as warming centers.RELATED: Chicago Weather: Over 100 Flights Canceled At O'Hare, Midway Airports Amid Winter Storm
Masks are required in warming areas and shelters.
A full list of warming centers can be found on the City of Chicago website.MORE: Chicago Weather: Slick Road Conditions Amid Winter Storm; Fire Threats Continue As Cold Temps Linger
If you’re worried about a loved one, you can call 3-1-1 to request a wellness check.