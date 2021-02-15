CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 14 people were shot, four of them fatally, over the weekend in Chicago.

The most recent fatal shooting happened at 11:18 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue in Chatham. A 27-year-old man was in a car when an assailant walked up and fired into the vehicle. The victim was taken to Jackson Park Hospital by someone else in the car, and he was pronounced dead there.

At 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue in North Austin, a 37-year-old man was found by police lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest after officers were called for shots fired. The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 1:37 a.m.

Around 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, police said officers responding to reports of shots fired found a gunshot victim lying on the ground in the 7600 block of South Loomis Boulevard. The victim had been shot in the face, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, two men were sitting in a car parked at a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison Street in the Austin neighborhood, when someone shot both of them. A 28-year-old man was shot several times and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 27-year-old man was shot in the arm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday: