CHICAGO (CBS) — The City Colleges of Chicago announced Monday evening that all classes will be remote Tuesday because of the snowstorm pounding the Chicago area.
Students who normally attend in-person classes should contact their instructors for information about Zoom sessions or assignments to continue their learning.
City Colleges child development labs and daycare centers will also be closed Tuesday.
Essential employees will still come in for work. The City Colleges’ COVID-19 vaccination sites will also stay open.