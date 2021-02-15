CHICAGO (CBS) — All COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites operated by the City of Chicago will be closed Tuesday due to the snowstorm.
The Chicago Department of Public Health said people who made appointments for Tuesday will be notified of changes.
The city is assessing overall impact from the storm and will make decisions about testing and vaccine operations on a day-to-day basis.
Cook County health officials also announced late Monday that they will be closing several coronavirus vaccination sites Tuesday due to the snowstorm pounding the Chicago area.
Vaccinations will continue at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, Provident Hospital of Cook County, and the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center. But all other locations – including large-scale sites – will be closed Tuesday.