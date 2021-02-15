CHICAGO (CBS) — Next week, Illinois residents will be able to enter Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium free of charge.
Starting Monday February 22 and going through Friday February 26, the aquarium will host Illinois Resident Free Days from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.RELATED: Cute Critters Celebrate Valentine's Day At The Brookfield Zoo
Because of pandemic restrictions, everyone must make reservations online through the Shedd Aquarium website or by calling 312-939-2438. There will be a $3.00 transaction fee applied for people who go online.
According to the Shedd “additional onsite protocols meant to create a fun and safe environment for guests include timed tickets to entry, mask requirements, hand sanitizer stations, one-directional pathways and more.”RELATED: PAWS Pet Of The Week: Rose
Adults getting tickets must provide proof of residency. Free admission won’t be given to people who don’t have a reservation.
Humans hold hands, seahorses hold tails. 💕 They even do greeting rituals before going about their days.
Happy #ValentinesDay from Shedd Aquarium! pic.twitter.com/0r54dWcOft
— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) February 14, 2021MORE: Sisters In Cinema Media Arts Center Opening In South Shore Monday