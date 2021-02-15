REALTIME WEATHER:Snow Totals | Closings | Airport Delays | Latest Conditions
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Next week, Illinois residents will be able to enter Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium free of charge.

Starting Monday February 22 and going through Friday February 26, the aquarium will host Illinois Resident Free Days from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Because of pandemic restrictions, everyone must make reservations online through the Shedd Aquarium website or by calling 312-939-2438. There will be a $3.00 transaction fee applied for people who go online.

According to the Shedd “additional onsite protocols meant to create a fun and safe environment for guests include timed tickets to entry, mask requirements, hand sanitizer stations, one-directional pathways and more.”

Adults getting tickets must provide proof of residency. Free admission won’t be given to people who don’t have a reservation.

