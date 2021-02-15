HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Amid a major snowstorm Monday night, a section of Green Bay Road was closed in Highland Park due to a major gas main break.
The weather made it a challenge for firefighters to cap the fire caused by the gas main.RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Heavy Lake-Effect Snow Combines With Snowstorm System; Some Could See 15 To 20 Inches
The City of Highland Park reported the gas line at the intersection of Green Bay Road and highland Place was hit by a contractor around 6 p.m. Monday.
Several hours later, the fire caused by the main break was still burning.RELATED: Chicago Weather: Heavy Lake-Effect Snow Combines With Winter Storm System; 1 To 2 Inches Falling Per Hour
Following the main break, Green Bay Road was shut down between Clavey Road and Washington Place.
The Highland Park police and fire departments secured the scene and no one was injured, the city said.
Nicor and ComEd were called to the scene. ComEd reported 128 customers were left without power.MORE: Chicago Weather: Over 300 Flights Canceled At O'Hare, Midway Airports Amid Winter Storm
North Shore Gas told CBS 2 none of their natural gas customers were affected, but the situation was still active and some people could lose service once the scene was secured.