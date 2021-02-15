CHICAGO (CBS) — With Chicago still in a deep freeze, and more than a foot of snow already on the ground from a series of winter storms over the past couple weeks, Chicagoland could get more than 12 inches of fresh lake effect snow by Tuesday morning.

12:40 p.m.

CBS meteorologist Ed Curran says the Chicago area will be under a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday.

11:15 a.m.

Heavy lake effect snow will continue for most of the Chicago area throughout the day on Monday into Tuesday, with amounts of more than a foot likely for some areas.

Totals will vary widely, as some locations could see as little as 4 inches, while others just a mile or two away may have more than a foot.

11:00 a.m.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reports some lake effect snow bands set up over parts of the city this morning, bringing heavy snowfall to the lakefront and downtown.

When they meander away, snow stops dramatically quickly. This will be the nature of most of our day.

More widespread snow is expected later this evening, with heavier rates underneath lake enhancement.

We’re still on track for as much as a foot of snow, but the confidence remains low on exactly​ where we may see the higher totals, as it depends on where the bands of lake effect snow move during the course of the day.

10:45 a.m.

More than 200 flights have been canceled at Chicago’s airports, including 94 canceled flights at O’Hare International Airport and 110 canceled flights at Midway International Airport.

9:15 a.m.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for most of the area until Tuesday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for counties west of the city until noon Monday. Temperatures will be near 12 degrees with low temperature near 6 degrees.

The storm could bring as much as 8 to 12 inches of snow, especially in Chicago. Heaviest amounts of snow will be over the city and lakeshore, and then south and east of the city.

Snow will continue to fall overnight.

Lake effect snow will linger Tuesday morning. Temperatures will rise to the 20s by the end of the week.

Now you see the Windy City…and now you don't. 👀 It is snowing heavy over Chicago's urban center. With such low visibility regularly through at least early afternoon, consider postponing travel in/near downtown. Weather is not convenient, and today is one of those days! #ILwx pic.twitter.com/yW9K2J4WZi — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 15, 2021

6 a.m.

The city has deployed its full fleet of 287 salt spreaders and snow plows to respond to the winter storm. The city will focus on clearing arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive until the snow stops, and then begin clearing residential side streets.

Chicagoans are advised to avoid any unnecessary travel as roads will be slick, and visibility could be very limited at times.

You can track the city’s fleet of snow plows at chicagoshovels.org.