CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County health officials announced late Monday that they will be closing several coronavirus vaccination sites Tuesday due to the snowstorm pounding the Chicago area.
Vaccinations will continue at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, Provident Hospital of Cook County, and the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center. But all other locations – including large-scale sites – will be closed Tuesday.
The decision was made due to the prospect of dangerous travel conditions because of the snowstorm.
Patients who have appointments for vaccination on Tuesday will be contacted and rescheduled this week. Those with questions may call (833) 308-1988 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
At the sites that will still be open, the Cook County Vaccine Program will conduct a limited release of 5,000 new first-dose appointments on Tuesday.
If you are looking to make an appointment for a vaccine, here are some links to help: (We have to caution you, it may be difficult to find an available shot in the near future and near your home, but we did want to share all these links in one place to perhaps make it easier for you.)
